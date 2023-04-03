CLOSE
It’s Holy Week and it’s time to start preparing for the 2023 Resurrection Weekend.
If you are looking for a place to worship this Good Friday, look no further because we have you covered.
Want gospel news at your fingertips?
Text “BMORE” To 52140 to join our text club!
Below is a list of Good Friday Services in Greater Baltimore.
READ MORE..
3 Things To Remember During Holy Week
10 Songs That Should Be Included In Your Easter Sunday Playlist
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Here’s A List Of Good Friday Church Services Happening In The Baltimore Area was originally published on praisebaltimore.com
1. New Psalmist Baptist Church
Located at 620 Marian Drive.
2. New Shiloh Baptist Church
Located at 2100 N. Monroe Street
3. Morning Star Baptist Church
4. Bethel AME Church
Located at 1300 Druid Hill Ave.
5. Empowerment Temple
Located at 4217 Primrose Ave.