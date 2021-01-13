George Hill Thumbs Nose At NBA COVID-19 Protocols, #NBATwitter Benches Him

George Hill, a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder, is no doubt like a number of Americans who’ve had enough of the pandemic limiting their movements across the nation. However, Hill ruffled feathers by thumbing his nose at the NBA COVID-19 protocols designed to keep him and others safe, and fans on #NBATwitter and beyond are calling him out for his stance.

After a 112-102 Thunder loss to the San Antonio Spurs, Hill, 34, made the comments regarding the protocols during the media session.

“I’m a grown man, so I’m gonna do what I wanna do,” Hill said, as reported by The Oklahoman. “If I wanna go see my family, I’m gonna go see my family. They can’t tell me I have to stay in the room 24/7. If it’s that serious then maybe we shouldn’t be playing. It’s life. No one’s gonna be able to just cancel their whole life for this game.”

Hill’s defiance is certainly notable considering he’s not considered one of the league’s top stars. However, the actions of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving of late has somewhat put the focus on players regardless of their popularity or importance flouting their responsibility to adhere to the NBA’s rules on limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

Ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season, the NBA and the NBAPA agreed to the new rules of quarantine at home or at the hotel with the rest of the team, and not traveling about without stated reasons of exercise or essential activities such as getting food or supplies. Players have also told they cannot leave their hotel to visit others or have guests in their rooms.

Across Twitter, some are lashing out at George Hill for pushing back on the NBA COVID-19 protocols. We’ve got the reaction from all sides below.

