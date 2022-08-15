From Bullets to Wizards: Washington Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Rebrand [Photos]

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The 2022-2023 season marks the 25th anniversary of the Washington Wizards team rebranding. To celebrate Washington will acknowledge the motivation for the team’s name change in 1997 and will continue to raise awareness and funds for organizations working to combat gun violence in the Nation’s Capital. During the 2022-23 season, 25% of all in-venue Washington Bullets apparel sales will be donated to the Alliance of Concerned Men (ACM), an organization dedicated to promoting understanding, peace, and harmony. Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation will also match this donation for up to $10,000.

Click here to get all the details on the giveaways and special events happening throughout this season!

Checkout the photos below of Beal, Rui and Kuz rocking the throwback jerseys…

