From Bullets to Wizards: Washington Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Rebrand [Photos]

Kyle Kuzma Wizards Classic Jersey 25th Anniversary

Source: Wizards PR / Wizards PR

The 2022-2023 season marks the 25th anniversary of the Washington Wizards team rebranding. To celebrate Washington will acknowledge the motivation for the team’s name change in 1997 and will continue to raise awareness and funds for organizations working to combat gun violence in the Nation’s Capital. During the 2022-23 season, 25% of all in-venue Washington Bullets apparel sales will be donated to the Alliance of Concerned Men (ACM), an organization dedicated to promoting understanding, peace, and harmony. Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation will also match this donation for up to $10,000.

Click here to get all the details on the giveaways and special events happening throughout this season!

Checkout the photos below of Beal, Rui and Kuz rocking the throwback jerseys…

 

READ MORE:

1. Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal Source:WizardsPR

The Washington Wizards unveil their campaign for the 2022-23 season celebrating the team’s 25th anniversary since rebranding to the Wizards name in 1997. Photo of Bradley Beal in Classic Edition Wizards Jersey 

2. Washington Wizards Classic Jersey 25th Anniversary

Washington Wizards Classic Jersey 25th Anniversary Source:Wizards PR

Washington Wizards Celebrating 25 years since team name change and rebrand

3. Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma Source:Wizards PR

Kyle Kuzma in Washington Wizards Classic Jersey for 25th Anniversary 

4. Washington Wizards Classic Jersey 25th Anniversary

Washington Wizards Classic Jersey 25th Anniversary Source:Wizards PR

Washington Wizards Celebrating 25 years since team name change and rebrand

5. Rui Hachimura

Rui Hachimura Source:Wizards PR

Rui Hachimura wearing the Wizards 25th Anniversary Classic Jersey 

6. Washington Wizards Classic Jersey 25th Anniversary

Washington Wizards Classic Jersey 25th Anniversary Source:Wizards PR

Washington Wizards Celebrating 25 years since team name change and rebrand

7. Washington Wizards Classic 25th Anniversary Hat

Washington Wizards Classic 25th Anniversary Hat Source:Wizards PR

Washington Wizards Celebrating 25 years since team name change and rebrand

