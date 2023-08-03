Fantasy Football Sleepers For All Positions 2023
In the world of fantasy football we live and die by the hot hand of a breakout player, the longshot on the backup from the waiver wire, or the sleeper you got stashed on your bench from draft night.
What is a fantasy football sleeper?
According to bleachernation.com, a fantasy football sleeper refers to a player who is typically undervalued or overlooked during the drafting process but has the potential to exceed expectations and provide significant fantasy production.
Advantages to drafting a sleeper in your fantasy football draft
- Trade leverage once the player is proven – opponents in your league will start to show interest
- Great flex play – After already having more primed players in your RB and WR slot a sleeper that is succeeding could be a great boost in the flex slot
- Bench depth – maybe you already have great flex play, well this is where you can stash the player for your own safety for depth or leverage to package the player and trade for a high caliber one
- High projections – prior to the games starting it always boosts your confidence when your team has a higher scoring projection than your opponents, sleepers succeeding could be a reason you are projected higher
Reasons why a player could be considered a sleeper in fantasy football
- Previous seasons performances are being overlooked – Greg Dulcich is the prime example of this, he played late in the season and well, so now his opportunity awaits him this season
- Superstar players are expected to be back and healthy to start the season – Kenneth Walker III and Javonte Williams are two running backs who are expected to return after getting leg injuries last year so the players are are on the depth chart behind them are preparing like they are also a RB1
- A player is coming off of an injury – for example, Michael Thomas for the New Orlean Saints
- A player has a new coach – Derek Carr and Sean Payton, this relationship could actually be really special but it is also developing
- A player switched teams – Paris Campbell going to the New York Giants is a move for Paris that will give him plenty of more opportunities to have balls thrown his direction
Take a look at Fantasy Football Sleepers For All Positions 2023 below.
The post Fantasy Football Sleepers For All Positions 2023 appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.
1. TE – Greg Dulcich – Denver BroncosSource:Getty
Greg Dulcich is quickly establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with in the world of fantasy football.
Last season, he showcased his versatility by running routes on an impressive 28.5% of plays, which ranked him fourth highest in the league among tight ends.
What sets him apart is his ability to stretch the field, as he claimed the top spot in average target distance with an impressive 10.61 yards. Dulcich has the potential to be a big-play threat and a key weapon for the Broncos’ offense.
His promising start to the season, with 182 receiving yards and a touchdown on 17 targets in his first three games, indicates his potential to be a reliable fantasy option this year.
2. TE – Cole Kmet – Chicago BearsSource:Getty
If you’ve watched the Bears this preseason you’ll notice three things happening:
Justin Fields is getting a lot better, his o-line isn’t, and he has no receiver help.
This is a formula for a huge tight end year.
Last year he caught 60 passes for 612 yards, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him catch over 80 passes this year and eclipse 1,000 yards.
Kmet and fields relationship should be similar to what we saw with Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers when Greg Olsen went off for 1,000 yards on the regular.
3. RB – Zach Charbonnet – Seattle SeahawksSource:Getty
Kenneth Walker III is widely expected to assume the role of lead running back for the Seattle Seahawks. However, considering the team invested a second-round pick in Zach Charbonnet, the rookie will likely have some involvement as well.
It is a prudent strategy in fantasy football to target “handcuff” running backs in high-powered offenses mid to late rounds. Charbonnet has definitely shown signs of wanting the rock.
Notably, Charbonnet possesses a more impressive receiving skill set and resume compared to Walker III.
Should anything happen to Walker III, Charbonnet would immediately possess RB1 potential as the team’s primary ball carrier.
4. RB – Samajae Perine – Denver BroncosSource:Getty
Perine is the chosen “sleeper” this year.
Going as RB37 means that you would think at least FOUR other secondary backfield options are better than Perine. That would combine with thinking every single primary backfield option is better.
Sean Payton does not employ a workhorse type of backfield he normally likes to use two illusive backs.
In Perine’s career, if he has at least 11 touches he averages 14.8 PPR Fantasy Points per game. That would have slotted him as RB7 last season.
5. QB – Daniel Jones – New York GiantsSource:Getty
Fantasy managers don’t want to trust Jones this season despite the way he performed in 2022.
Jones averaged 19.9 Fantasy points per game last year, but now the Giants added better weapons in Darren Waller, Parris Campbell and Jalin Hyatt, along with Saquon Barkley.
Jones is one of the best quarterbacks to wait for on Draft Day because he offers top-10 upside in 2023 with his quick powerful offense and deep passing ability.
6. QB – Anthony Richardson – Indianapolis ColtsSource:Getty
This one kind of goes without saying.
Richardson is arguably one of the best athlete we’ve ever seen at quarterback (so we hear). He has massive fantasy upside as a rookie because of his rushing ability and strong arm.
The No. 4 overall pick could flash in preseason and make some big plays because of those tools, which would be a double whammy because he’d start getting drafted earlier while also increasing his chances of starting Week 1 over Gardner Minshew.
If/When Richardson is announced as the Colts’ Week 1 starter, his average draft position (ADP) will shoot up into the low-end QB1 range.
If you’re drafting earlier in the month, target him now in later rounds.
7. WR – Jordan Allison – Minnesota VikingsSource:Getty
Addison will never be the lead WR in Minnesota as long as Justin Jefferson is around, but it’s a nice spot for his to play when it comes to fantasy value.
The Vikings are ranked third in both pass rate and pass attempts last year.
With O’Connell and QB Kirk Cousins back for this coming season, this should again be a pass-heavy attack.
Just last year, Adam Thielen (who got traded to Carolina) drew 107 targets – tied for 28th among WRs.
Those are certainly marks that Addison can reach in 2023.
8. WR – Diontae Johnson – Pittsburgh SteelersSource:Getty
Heading into this season, Johnson should continue to be the WR1 in the Steelers’ offense.
Johnson is an absolute steal at his ADP of WR37.
For a guy that can be penciled in for at least 120 targets, Johnson will easily clear his draft position as long as he stays healthy.
There’s essentially no risk in taking Johnson. He’s being drafted low enough that it would hardly hurt your team if he has another down season, but would be a massive value if he bounces back.