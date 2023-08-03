In the world of fantasy football we live and die by the hot hand of a breakout player, the longshot on the backup from the waiver wire, or the sleeper you got stashed on your bench from draft night.

According to bleachernation.com, a fantasy football sleeper refers to a player who is typically undervalued or overlooked during the drafting process but has the potential to exceed expectations and provide significant fantasy production.

Take a look at Fantasy Football Sleepers For All Positions 2023 below.

1. TE – Greg Dulcich – Denver Broncos Source:Getty Greg Dulcich is quickly establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with in the world of fantasy football. Last season, he showcased his versatility by running routes on an impressive 28.5% of plays, which ranked him fourth highest in the league among tight ends. What sets him apart is his ability to stretch the field, as he claimed the top spot in average target distance with an impressive 10.61 yards. Dulcich has the potential to be a big-play threat and a key weapon for the Broncos’ offense. His promising start to the season, with 182 receiving yards and a touchdown on 17 targets in his first three games, indicates his potential to be a reliable fantasy option this year.

2. TE – Cole Kmet – Chicago Bears Source:Getty If you’ve watched the Bears this preseason you’ll notice three things happening: Justin Fields is getting a lot better, his o-line isn’t, and he has no receiver help. This is a formula for a huge tight end year. Last year he caught 60 passes for 612 yards, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him catch over 80 passes this year and eclipse 1,000 yards. Kmet and fields relationship should be similar to what we saw with Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers when Greg Olsen went off for 1,000 yards on the regular.

3. RB – Zach Charbonnet – Seattle Seahawks Source:Getty Kenneth Walker III is widely expected to assume the role of lead running back for the Seattle Seahawks. However, considering the team invested a second-round pick in Zach Charbonnet, the rookie will likely have some involvement as well. It is a prudent strategy in fantasy football to target “handcuff” running backs in high-powered offenses mid to late rounds. Charbonnet has definitely shown signs of wanting the rock. Notably, Charbonnet possesses a more impressive receiving skill set and resume compared to Walker III. Should anything happen to Walker III, Charbonnet would immediately possess RB1 potential as the team’s primary ball carrier.

4. RB – Samajae Perine – Denver Broncos Source:Getty Perine is the chosen “sleeper” this year. Going as RB37 means that you would think at least FOUR other secondary backfield options are better than Perine. That would combine with thinking every single primary backfield option is better. Sean Payton does not employ a workhorse type of backfield he normally likes to use two illusive backs. In Perine’s career, if he has at least 11 touches he averages 14.8 PPR Fantasy Points per game. That would have slotted him as RB7 last season.

5. QB – Daniel Jones – New York Giants Source:Getty Fantasy managers don’t want to trust Jones this season despite the way he performed in 2022. Jones averaged 19.9 Fantasy points per game last year, but now the Giants added better weapons in Darren Waller, Parris Campbell and Jalin Hyatt, along with Saquon Barkley. Jones is one of the best quarterbacks to wait for on Draft Day because he offers top-10 upside in 2023 with his quick powerful offense and deep passing ability.

6. QB – Anthony Richardson – Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty This one kind of goes without saying. Richardson is arguably one of the best athlete we’ve ever seen at quarterback (so we hear). He has massive fantasy upside as a rookie because of his rushing ability and strong arm. The No. 4 overall pick could flash in preseason and make some big plays because of those tools, which would be a double whammy because he’d start getting drafted earlier while also increasing his chances of starting Week 1 over Gardner Minshew. If/When Richardson is announced as the Colts’ Week 1 starter, his average draft position (ADP) will shoot up into the low-end QB1 range. If you’re drafting earlier in the month, target him now in later rounds.

7. WR – Jordan Allison – Minnesota Vikings Source:Getty Addison will never be the lead WR in Minnesota as long as Justin Jefferson is around, but it’s a nice spot for his to play when it comes to fantasy value. The Vikings are ranked third in both pass rate and pass attempts last year. With O’Connell and QB Kirk Cousins back for this coming season, this should again be a pass-heavy attack. Just last year, Adam Thielen (who got traded to Carolina) drew 107 targets – tied for 28th among WRs. Those are certainly marks that Addison can reach in 2023.