Famous Members Of Alpha Phi Alpha

Alpha Phi Alpha is the first Greek-letter fraternity created for African-American men. It was founded on December 4, 1906 at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York by seven men: Henry Arthur Callis, Charles Henry Chapman, Eugene Kinckle Jones, George Biddle Kelley, Nathaniel Allison Murray, Robert Harold Ogle, and Vertner Woodson Tandy.
Motto: “First of All, Servants of All, We Shall Transcend All”
Colors: Gold and Black
Symbol: The Sphinx
1. Omari Hardwick
Zeta Pi
2. Roland Martin
Pi Omicron
3. Hill Harper
Kappa Phi Lambda
4. Lionel Richie
Alpha Nu Lambda
5. Keenan Ivory Wayans
6. Martin Luther King, Jr.Source:Getty
Sigma
7. Raphael Warnock Alpha Gamma LambdaSource:Getty
Alpha Gamma Lambda
8. Thurgood MarshallSource:Getty
Nu
9. Paul RobesonSource:Getty
Nu
10. Tim ReidSource:Getty
Eta Lambda
11. Kevin PowellSource:Getty
Zeta Eta
12. Joseph C. PhillipSource:Getty
Iota Zeta Lambda
13. Will PackerSource:Getty
Beta Nu
14. Christian KeyesSource:Getty
Zeta Beta
15. Barry JenkinsSource:Getty
Iota Delta
16. Rusty CundieffSource:Getty
Alpha Delta
17. Benny BoomSource:Getty
Pi Rho
18. Darryl M. BellSource:Getty
Delta Zeta
19. Yahya Abdul-Mateen IISource:Getty
Alpha Epsilon
20. Donny HathawaySource:Getty
Beta
21. Duke EllingtonSource:Getty
Alpha Zeta Lambda
22. Jerry “Iceman” ButlerSource:Getty
Xi Lambda
23. Gerald AlbrightSource:Getty
Iota Chi
24. Robert F. SmithSource:Getty
Alpha
25. John H. JohnsonSource:Getty
Theta
26. Dr. Cornel WestSource:Getty
Zeta Beta Lambda
27. Stuart ScottSource:Getty
Mu Zeta
28. Jason WrightSource:Getty
Alpha Mu
29. Charles HaleySource:Getty
Xi Delta
30. Lenny WilkinsSource:Getty
Zeta Pi Lambda