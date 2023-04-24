WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been quite a day in mainstream media. Along with news of Tucker Carlson and FOX News “ parting ways ,” Don Lemon claims that he got fired by CNN.

On Monday afternoon (April 24), Lemon took to Twitter, of course, to share that he’d been given the boot by the cable news network. “I am stunned,” wrote Lemon. “After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have had the decency to tell me directly.”

Damn, cold world.

However, Don probably should have seen the writing on the wall (he was reportedly given a “final warning” a couple of months ago). Besides getting bumped from his nighttime anchor spot to mornings, he found himself mired in several controversies. In February he said Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, 51, was part her “prime,” which then led to reports that Lemon had been “hostile” toward female employees at CNN for years.

Lemon was for a long time a target of Black Twitter due to his Uncle Tom-like behavior in Ferguson, but lately had been given a modicum of grace thanks to recent more woke stances when it comes to racism in America. No doubt, social media is reacting to his firing. See some of the more poignant takes in the gallery.

The post Don Lemon Says He Got Fired By CNN, Twitter Reacts appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Don Lemon Says He Got Fired By CNN, Twitter Reacts was originally published on hiphopwired.com