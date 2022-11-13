Dave Chappelle Goes At Ye AKA Kanye West During SNL Opening Monologue

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Dave Chappelle has once more returned to the studios of Saturday Night Live as a host of the long-running sketch comedy series. The Washington. D.C. native and current Ohio resident took shots at Kanye West and Kyrie Irving in his usual conversational style.

Dave Chappelle, 49, came out on the SNL studio stage and opened up with a direct shot at Ye aka Kanye West. Chappelle prepared a statement for his friend, saying that a direct and simple apology will, quote, “buy [Ye] some time.”

What Chappelle naturally zeroed in on were the antisemitic comments from Ye and the perceived antisemitic stances of Irving. Chappelle also took a gentle swipe at the Hollywood establishment with the tongue-in-cheek humor that he’s best known for

Chappelle again hinted at drawing his standup-up comedy career to a close after enduring criticism for his recent comments about certain segments of the LGBTQ community. In fact, some SNL staffers vowed to boycott the show in protest. Chappelle will have to brace for additional shots at his work after many supports of the Jewish community felt his monologue normalized antisemitism.

Later in the SNL episode, Chappelle went back to his sketch comedy days by playing several characters from Chappelle’s Show with Donnell Rawlings joining him, Ice-T and the SNL cast for a hilarious spoof of HBO’s smash hit, House Of Dragons.

The musical guest for the episode was the duo of Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey, best known as Black Star, with the pair running through two tracks from their album No Fear Of Time produced fully by Madlib.

Watch the SNL monologue from Dave Chappelle below. Keep scrolling to see reactions from Twitter.

And be sure to check out Black Star rocking “So Be It” and “The main thing is to keep the main thing the main thing” with Madlib on the decks below.

—

