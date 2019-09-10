This Sunday, our sister site MadameNoire and style influencer Maui Bigelow hosted CurvyNoire in the middle of New York Fashion Week. The three-hour event brought together plus bloggers, influencers, designers, industry leaders, and all-around curvy and confident women for an afternoon of fashion, conversation, and good feels.
DJ Chaz, better known as influencer Chastity Valentine Garner, spun tunes at Casa La Femme restaurant as curvy bodies began to fill the whimsical venue. While the event was closed out with a fashion show that featured designs from Jibri, The Wendy S Collection, Curved By Sylvia Mollie, and LiviRae Lingerie, the display of style began as soon as the doors opened, with guests rocking their boldest and brightest looks and officially declaring an end to Hot Girl Summer and the beginning of Fat Girl Fall.
Scroll through to see all the looks that were served on and off the runway and be inspired to celebrate your body and rock the curves you were blessed with.
Hot Girl Summer May Be Over, But CurvyNoire Just Officially Declared It Fat Girl Fall
1. Queen Aysh, Tasha James, and Mo MoSource:iOne Digital
2. GuestSource:iOne Digital
3. Ty AlexanderSource:iOne Digital
4. Wondrea Yvette GilmoreSource:iOne Digital
5. Wondrea Yvette GilmoreSource:iOne Digital
6. B. GarrettSource:iOne Digital
7. Nzinga ImaniSource:iOne Digital
8. Phylicia ReneSource:iOne Digital
9. Wondrea Yvette GilmoreSource:iOne Digital
10. Queensentials FounderSource:iOne Digital
11. Mallory B. RichardsonSource:iOne Digital
12. Nzinga ImaniSource:iOne Digital
13. Tazah RichardsonSource:iOne Digital
14. Korisha CurtisSource:iOne Digital
15. Mo MoSource:iOne Digital
16. Phylicia Rene and B. GarrettSource:iOne Digital
17. Sherita IvorySource:iOne Digital
18. Queen AyshSource:iOne Digital
19. Nzinga Imani and Wondrea Yvette GilmoreSource:iOne Digital
20. Plus in the DMVSource:iOne Digital
21. Plus in the DMVSource:iOne Digital
22. Plus in the DMVSource:iOne Digital
23. Jezra MatthewsSource:iOne Digital
