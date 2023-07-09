Cleveland Mass Shooting: 9 Injured, Suspect Still On The Run

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

It was another chaotic night in Downtown Cleveland.

Nine people were shot in Cleveland’s Waterhouse District in the early hours of Sunday morning. No fatalities have been reported. Police reports say the shooter fled the scene after firing off the rounds.

The shooting took place at West 6th and Johnson Court at about 2:30 a.m.

The gunman is still on the loose.

According to FOX 8, one victim is in critical condition.

From FOX 8:

According to initial reports, at least one person is critically injured, others are in serious condition and others have minor injuries.

Investigators are reviewing evidence and video, as well as interviewing victims at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Police are searching for the suspect. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Cleveland police at 216-623-5318.

There’s also a possibility for anyone who reports evidence that leads to an arrest to receive up to $5000. Anonymous tips can be phoned into Crimestoppers by calling 216-25-CRIME.

