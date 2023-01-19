Yesterday was a historic day for the State of Maryland as Governor Wes Moore was officially sworn into office.
RELATED: Maryland’s Historic Inauguration Of Governor Wes Moore [PHOTOS+VIDEOS]
The Black Excellence continued throughout the night at the People’s Ball with celebrities in town to help commemorate this historic occasion.
Get Breaking News On The Go! Text WOLB to 71007 to Join Our Mobile Club!
Check out some photos of the night below that was hosted in Downtown Baltimore at The Convention Center.
RELATED: Maryland Governor-Elect Wes Moore Talks About Historic Inauguration Day With The AM Clique [LISTEN HERE]
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Celebrities Celebrate The Inauguration Of Governor Wes Moore At The People’s Ball [PHOTOS] was originally published on 92q.com
1. The People’s Ball: Celebrating The Inauguration Of Wes Moore And Aruna MillerSource:Getty
2. The People’s Ball: Celebrating The Inauguration Of Wes Moore And Aruna MillerSource:Getty
3. The People’s Ball: Celebrating The Inauguration Of Wes Moore And Aruna MillerSource:Getty
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 18: Chris Tucker delivers remarks during The People’s Ball: Celebrating The Inauguration Of Wes Moore And Aruna Miller at Baltimore Convention Center on January 18, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,celebration,chris tucker,baltimore – maryland,all people,opening event,inaugural ball,maryland – us state,wes moore – politician
4. The People’s Ball: Celebrating The Inauguration Of Wes Moore And Aruna MillerSource:Getty
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 18: Maxwell performs during The People’s Ball: Celebrating The Inauguration Of Wes Moore And Aruna Miller at Baltimore Convention Center on January 18, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,celebration,performance,baltimore – maryland,all people,opening event,inaugural ball,maryland – us state,wes moore – politician
5. The People’s Ball: Celebrating The Inauguration Of Wes Moore And Aruna MillerSource:Getty
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 18: Raheem DeVaughn performs during The People’s Ball: Celebrating The Inauguration Of Wes Moore And Aruna Miller at Baltimore Convention Center on January 18, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)
6. The People’s Ball: Celebrating The Inauguration Of Wes Moore And Aruna MillerSource:Getty
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 18: (L-R) Lieutenant Governor of Maryland Aruna Miller and Second Gentleman David Miller delivers remarks during The People’s Ball: Celebrating The Inauguration Of Wes Moore And Aruna Miller at Baltimore Convention Center on January 18, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,celebration,baltimore – maryland,all people,opening event,inaugural ball,lieutenant governor,maryland – us state,wes moore – politician
7. The People’s Ball: Celebrating The Inauguration Of Wes Moore And Aruna MillerSource:Getty
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 18: Marilyn Mosby (5L) attends The People’s Ball: Celebrating The Inauguration Of Wes Moore And Aruna Miller at Baltimore Convention Center on January 18, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)
8. The People’s Ball: Celebrating The Inauguration Of Wes Moore And Aruna MillerSource:Getty
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 18: D-Nice spins during The People’s Ball: Celebrating The Inauguration Of Wes Moore And Aruna Miller at Baltimore Convention Center on January 18, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,celebration,turning,baltimore – maryland,all people,opening event,d-nice,inaugural ball,maryland – us state,wes moore – politician
9. The People’s Ball: Celebrating The Inauguration Of Wes Moore And Aruna MillerSource:Getty
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 18: (L-R) Lieutenant Governor of Maryland Aruna Miller, Governor of Maryland Wes Moore and James Moore attend The People’s Ball: Celebrating The Inauguration Of Wes Moore And Aruna Miller at Baltimore Convention Center on January 18, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,celebration,baltimore – maryland,all people,opening event,inaugural ball,lieutenant governor,maryland – us state,wes moore – politician
10. The People’s Ball: Celebrating The Inauguration Of Wes Moore And Aruna MillerSource:Getty
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 18: Guests attend The People’s Ball: Celebrating The Inauguration Of Wes Moore And Aruna Miller at Baltimore Convention Center on January 18, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images)
11. The People’s Ball: Celebrating The Inauguration Of Wes Moore And Aruna MillerSource:Getty
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 18: Lieutenant Governor of Maryland Aruna Miller (C) attends The People’s Ball: Celebrating The Inauguration Of Wes Moore And Aruna Miller at Baltimore Convention Center on January 18, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,celebration,baltimore – maryland,all people,opening event,inaugural ball,lieutenant governor,maryland – us state,wes moore – politician
12. The People’s Ball: Celebrating The Inauguration Of Wes Moore And Aruna MillerSource:Getty
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 18: (L-R) Maxwell, James Moore and Governor of Maryland, Wes Moore onstage during The People’s Ball: Celebrating The Inauguration Of Wes Moore And Aruna Miller at Baltimore Convention Center on January 18, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,celebration,governor,baltimore – maryland,all people,opening event,inaugural ball,stage – performance space,maryland – us state,wes moore – politician
13. The People’s Ball: Celebrating The Inauguration Of Wes Moore And Aruna MillerSource:Getty
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 18: The Honorary Ambassador Rev. Dr. George E. Holmes (R) attends The People’s Ball: Celebrating The Inauguration Of Wes Moore And Aruna Miller at Baltimore Convention Center on January 18, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,celebration,baltimore – maryland,all people,opening event,inaugural ball,maryland – us state,wes moore – politician
14. The People’s Ball: Celebrating The Inauguration Of Wes Moore And Aruna MillerSource:Getty
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 18: (L-R) Lieutenant Governor of Maryland Aruna Miller, Governor of Maryland Wes Moore and James Moore attend The People’s Ball: Celebrating The Inauguration Of Wes Moore And Aruna Miller at Baltimore Convention Center on January 18, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,attending,horizontal,usa,celebration,baltimore – maryland,all people,opening event,inaugural ball,lieutenant governor,maryland – us state,wes moore – politician
15. The People’s Ball: Celebrating The Inauguration Of Wes Moore And Aruna MillerSource:Getty
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 18: A group of dancers perform during The People’s Ball: Celebrating The Inauguration Of Wes Moore And Aruna Miller at Baltimore Convention Center on January 18, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,celebration,performance,dancer,baltimore – maryland,all people,opening event,inaugural ball,maryland – us state,wes moore – politician