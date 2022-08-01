Businesses To Check Out For Black Business Month [CLICK HERE]

It’s August so that means it’s Black Business Month!

Although we highlight black-owned businesses in the area weekly, August is when the nation recognizes and acknowledges black entrepreneurs.

In the spirit of celebration, we have compiled a list of businesses in the Baltimore, DMV, and Greater Philadelphia area you should check out this month!

1. Black and Nobel – Philadelphia, PA “More than a bookstore, this cultural center owned by Hakim Hopkins offers DVDs and an array of health and wellness products in a creative atmosphere. Curbside delivery of books and all-natural cosmetics makes this spot extra convenient.”

2. Doll House Boutique – Baltimore, MD ‘The whimsy of playing dress up isn’t just for children. At Doll House Boutique, you’re encouraged to find your style by trying on their fun fashions. From couture to casual, the Mount Vernon-based shop has something for everyone. Need a little extra help finding your thing? Book a consultation with owner and designer Natalie Karyl and she’ll find the right pieces to make you feel all dolled up.”

3. Bridal Babes – Washington D.C. “Bridal Babes is a bridal tech company that creates bold, beautiful curve-hugging designs with immersive online experiences like our virtual consultations and Signature Bridesmaids & Bubbly Event!”

4. Rainbow Rhyming Books – Baltimore, MD “God Made You Special, is a story written to encourage children to embrace their unique characteristics and build self-esteem. Jamiyah, the baby sister in the story has been having a hard time in school. The kids tease her about her God given features, and make her feel ashamed and embarrassed about how she looks. She is so hurt by the negative comments that she is in tears. Her big brother, Ja’khi finds her and he knows exactly what he has to do. Being a BIG brother is a BIG responsibility, especially when you have a little sister who lacks confidence. He encourages her to embrace her features, and coaches her on how to navigate these tough situations in school.”

5. Milano Di Rouge – Philadelphia, PA “Where Streetwear meets Luxury and Making Dreams Reality is the Mission.”

6. KSM Candle Co. – Baltimore, MD “My vision was never to just create another candle company, it was to create a company where people could get together and share their passion for creating.”

7. Different Regard – Baltimore, MD “Creating affordable luxury ready-to-wear clothing.”

8. Cork Wine Bar – Washington D.C. “At the wine bar we offer at least 50 wines by the glass and 250 bottles from small producers around the world.”

9. UnEarthed Awakening – Washington D.C. “UnEarth your baggage & relax.”

10. Expressionz by Faith – Philadelphia, PA “Modest and custom apparel influenced by Imani’s “passion for the beautification of women through fashion.”

11. Philadelphia Diamond Company – Philadelphia, PA “Custom engagement and wedding rings, one-of-a-kind pieces and gemologist-certified appraisals are the reason clients call ahead to book appointments at this Old City jewelry shop, owned by Ken and Nicole Black.”

12. Poor Little Rich Girl Cupcakes – Baltimore, MD “Wedding cakes, celebration cakes, cupcakes…all of the highest quality!”

13. Sage Beauty Studio – Baltimore, MD “Krissy, The Versatile Lash Guru.”

14. Daikera’s Hair Salon – Baltimore, MD

15. Divah Glam Hair – Baltimore, MD “HAD ANY GOOD HAIR LATELY?”

16. SENOJ CLOTHING – Philadelphia, PA “The vibe at Senoj is all about empowering women to be comfortable in their own skin. The shop offers all kinds of looks, from vintage tees and outerwear to skirts, dresses and pantsuits.”

17. Shades of Beauty Hair & Supply – Baltimore, MD “Black-Owned Beauty Supply!”

18. Good Brows – Alexandria, Virginia “Specializing natural looking Powder Brows for every hue.”

19. Cameron Cafe – Alexandria, VA “Black-owned neighborhood cafe in West End Alexandria. Brewing custom roasted coffee since 2010.”

20. Pandora’s Box Boutique – Baltimore, MD “It has always been important that customers have a real, memorable experience at Pandora’s Box and that they feel at home.”