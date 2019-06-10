Bushwick Bill
HomePhotos

Hip-Hop Pays Tribute To Bushwick Bill [GALLERY]

Posted June 10, 2019

Geto Boys Live In Concert

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

On Sunday, June 9, 2019, hip-hop lost a legendary personality, rapper, father and more in Bushwick Bill. The 3’8 rapper, most known as a member of the Geto Boys passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 52.

Despite earlier reports that Bill passed away Sunday morning with premature posts from some of his peers, Bill’s family, and publicist informed the public late Sunday night that he died peacefully surrounded by family. His last words were to his son, Javon, whom he told, “I’ll love you, forever.”

Throughout Sunday, tributes poured in from the likes of Bill’s Houston rap peers such as ESG, Lil Keke to national mainstays like Biz Markie, Questlove and more.

See some of the tributes below.

Hip-Hop Pays Tribute To Bushwick Bill [GALLERY] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

Local
PUERTORICO-US-WEATHER-SCHOOLS-HURRICANE-MARIA
New Safe Streets Location Opens in Baltimore’s Brooklyn-Curtis…

Safe Streets is getting closer to meeting its goal of opening a total of 10 sites across Baltimore city. They…
07.10.19
Toll Booth on Highway at Night
Baltimore Harbor Tunnel Toll Lanes Automated After 2…

Expect more traffic if your regular commute takes you through the I-895 Baltimore Harbor Tunnel toll booths. MDTA announced Tuesday…
07.10.19
Police operation in Wuppertal
Dog Killed in Northwest Baltimore Shooting

A man is recovering after gunfire in northwest Baltimore Tuesday night left him injured and killed a dog. Police responded…
07.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close