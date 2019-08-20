Black Fathers
27 Powerful Images Of Black Fathers & Their Daughters

Posted August 20, 2019

If you click on the hashtag #raisingqueens, thousands of photos of Black fathers with their Black daughters will come up. If you keep scrolling, other hashtags like #strongblackfathers will pique your interest. Despite limited depictions of Black father and daughter relationships in mainstream media, social media has a trove of powerful imagery that shows the beauty in Black fatherhood.

We complied 27 images of everyday fathers making fatherhood look good.

1.

2.

3.

4.

View this post on Instagram

|| I’m DREADin you growing up || @berkleykayt

A post shared by Joshua Birmingham (@dntjukemjuice) on

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Father’s Day to all! My favorite job in the world!

A post shared by Isa (@isacarnegie) on

12.

13.

14.

15.

View this post on Instagram

😀 Blessed beyond measure🙏🏾

A post shared by PePé (@pepe_901) on

16.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Father's Day To All The Dope Ass Dad's Out There. #Only1venom #Collaboration #BlackMenStyle #TheChroniclesOfMyJourney #TheLeagueOfExtraordinaryStylishMen ________________ ________________ Hat By : @Terell.shawmillinery Styled By: @Stylishrebelz All OutFit By : @Oldnavy Wrist Leather Band By: @Adoninyc Muse: @Only1venom ________________ ________________ #Blackmen #StylishRebelz #StylishRebelzNYC #StylishRebelzfashion #StylishrebelzStyle #StylishrebelzModel #Mensfashion #Fashionformation #Menwithstyle #Stylist #Highfashion #Highfashionmen #Fashion #Style #Stylishmen #Rebelfashion #TheRebelWay #Blackmenwithstyle #Menwithstyle #Menwears #StylishrebelzMen #Dappermen Follow our OFFICIAL page via Instagram, Facebook, Polyvore x Twitter @stylishrebelz @stylishrebelz

A post shared by Fashion's Most Wanted (@only1venom) on

17.

18.

19.

20.

View this post on Instagram

I spent my weekend pampering my daughter, although I’m tired today, I enjoyed every minute. I could easily take her to a salon to get her hair done, however I decided to learn how to best care for her hair myself. Thank You YouTube!!! Doing Ava’s hair has been our most impactful bonding experience. I’ve gotten to hear all of the kid drama from school/camp, answered some of her most intriguing questions and most importantly I’ve been able to help her feel beautiful. We simply talk and the entire time she’s encouraging me along the way. Nothing is better than her running to the mirror when I’m done and she comes back to give me a big hug and kiss and says “you did a great job daddy”. So for the few hours it takes to braid her hair, it’s so worth it to see her happy and love the way she looks. These are the moments I value most in being a Dad! 💞💞💞 * * * #dadswhodohair #dadlife #fatherhood #love #dadsofinstagram #instadads #daddydaughter #dadsanddaughters #daddydaughtertime #daddyduties #daddysgirl #blackfathers #parenting #parenthood #superdad #blackdads #dadgoals #boxbraids #protectivestyles #pictureoftheday #instahair #fatheranddaughter #bonding #daughter #dad #daddy #father #ilovebeingadad #ilovemydaughter #prouddad

A post shared by Michael Gardner (@daddydressedmebymg) on

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

View this post on Instagram

Daddy does Maddie’s hair for today’s audition 🎥 ❤️ I will say in this business it truly helps when Mom and Dad or family members work as a team! For me as a mom is so comforting knowing Dad has this all under control on days I have meetings or can’t be there. He whipped her hair up and made it on time! ⏰Not to mention he’s a good coach for her! TEAMWORK makes the DREAM WORK! 🙌🏽💫 . . . #madelynmanette #audition #commercialaudition #nouveauxtalentmanagement #model #actress #daddydaughter #blackfathers #blackdadsrock #fatherhood #daddyonduty #fathersofinstagram #fatherdaughtergoals #fatherdaughterlove #industrykid #callmyagent #hairproblems #curlykidsrock #curlyhairkids #frobabies #curls

A post shared by Madelyn Manette (@madelynmanette) on

26.

27.

28.

