Best Black Businesses To Assist In Your Back To School Shopping

The month of August comes at an interesting time of the year, as it marks both Black Business Month and the annual excitement surrounding back-to-school shopping.

So, why not kill two birds with one stone and combine the best of both worlds!

Back-to-school shopping, be it for a toddler starting for the first time or a young adult pursuing higher education, comes with both eagerness for the new and anxiety of budgeting needs over wants. Another factor being considered greatly by many B2S shoppers of color is determining who and where to buy from following a peak interest in the “Buy Black” initiative. Products made for us and by us come with a handful of advantages, from having a retailer who puts the priority on our specific needs to simply investing money into a Black-owned brand in order to see it grow — early investing is key to the development of both new and small businesses!

That’s where we decided to come in and help steer the way. Our team did our Googles for a bit and discovered a handful of amazing Black-owned companies offering great deals for the back-to-school shopping season. You’re welcome in advance!

From those looking for fresh clothing to stunt in on their respective campuses, to the ones raising elementary-aged leaders of the future, we hope this list curated especially with Black Business Month in mind helps with any and all of your shopping needs.

Search through the list below of great Black-owned brands to hit up while doing your back-to-school shopping, and feel free to share with us on social media what you copped or plan on purchasing in your individual pursuits to “Buy Black”:

