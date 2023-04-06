Local

Baltimore Ranked Fourth Most Dangerous City In America

Published on April 6, 2023

Inner Harbor, Baltimore, MD

Source: ianmcdonnell / Getty


 

Baltimore is known for a lot of wonderful things, however, a recent report has ranked the Charm City as the fourth most dangerous city in America.

The report released by Forbes highlights the most dangerous and safest cities across the United States.

RELATED: Baltimore Ranked The Fourth Most Stressed City in the US

“The report allows us to see what factors may connect safe and dangerous cities to each other. Readers can also learn a bit of what to expect from visiting or living in different cities,” says Doug Milnes, MoneyGeek’s chief of data analytics. “Being aware of the facts—rather than simply the reputations of different cities—is paramount before a big move or vacationing.”

Keep scrolling to see the top 15 most dangerous cities. Click here to read the entire report.

RELATED: WalletHub Report Ranks Maryland As Second Happiest State In The U.S.

1. St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Source:Getty

2. Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Source:Getty

3. Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Source:Getty

4. Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Source:Getty

5. Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Source:Getty

6. Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Source:Getty

7. Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Source:Getty

8. New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Source:Getty

9. Shreveport, Louisiana

Shreveport, Louisiana Source:Getty

10. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Source:Getty

11. Little Rock, Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas Source:Getty

12. Oakland, California

Oakland, California Source:Getty

13. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Source:Getty

14. Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Source:Getty

15. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Source:Getty
