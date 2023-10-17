5 Sports Officially Added For Los Angeles 2028 Olympics
On Monday, the International Olympic Committee approved 5 sports for inclusion in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
The LA28 Organizing Committee recommended the sports last week, and the IOC executive board put them up for vote after reviewing and approving them.
It was then decided to add them to the 2028 program officially.
“The choice of these five new sports is in line with the American sports culture and will showcase iconic American sports to the world while bringing international sports to the United States,” IOC president Thomas Bach said.
Check out below the 5 Sports Officially Added For Los Angeles 2028 Olympics!
1. Baseball/SoftballSource:Getty
Baseball and softball were included most recently at the Tokyo games in 2020.
in baseball, USA received a silver medal losing to Tokyo.
in Softball, USA received a silver medal losing to Tokyo.
2. CrickettSource:Getty
3. LacrosseSource:Getty
Lacrosse has been contested at two editions of the Summer Olympic Games, 1904 and 1908.
Both times a Canadian team won the competition.
Lacrosse was also held as a demonstration event at the 1928, 1932, and 1948 Summer Olympics.
USA has only received a silver medal in this sport.
4. SquashSource:Getty
Squash will make its debut at the Olympic Games after several previous applications to get Olympic status failed despite other racquet sports like tennis and badminton having become mainstays.
Many might be more familiar with squash the fruit than squash the sport.
What is squash in sports?
Squash is a racket sport that is played in a four-walled court between two players, or four in doubles competition. It is similar in many ways to racquetball, with players taking turns striking the ball to playable areas on the walls in hopes of securing a point when their opponent is unable to return the ball.
5. Flag FootballSource:Getty
This sport will be making its olympic debut.
The National Football League has made efforts to spread the sport, with flag football as its centerpiece.
Some current and former NFL players have already expressed interest in playing.