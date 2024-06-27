Every Pick From The 1st Round Of The NBA Draft
Today, the NBA Draft stands as a monumental occasion for a multitude of young basketball players,
A pivotal moment that symbolizes the years of hard work, dedication, and unwavering passion they have given to the game.
For these aspiring athletes, hearing their names called during the draft represents the realization of a lifelong dream and the new commitment to a new chapter with opportunities and challenges.
As the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft unfolded, promising talents across the nation eagerly awaited their turn to be selected by professional teams seaking their skillset. Among these hopefuls, individuals like Zaccharie Risacher emerged as the first overall pick, catapulting him into the spotlight and catapulting his aspirations to new heights.
The NBA Draft serves as a gateway to a realm where talent meets opportunity, where grit meets glory, and where the ambitions of these athletes intertwine with the demands of professional sports.
To recap the momentous day of the first round of the NBA Draft, the future for these 30 young men will unfold like a fast break, with each player sprinting towards their destiny, dribbling past multiple obstacles, and aiming for nothing less than excellence in a league where legends are made and dreams come true.
Take a look below at Every Pick From The 1st Round Of The NBA Draft.
The post Every Pick From The 1st Round Of The NBA Draft appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.
Every Pick From The 1st Round Of The NBA Draft was originally published on 1075thefan.com
1. Atlant Hawks – Zaccharie RisacherSource:Getty
Country/Team/College: France
Position: Shooting Forward
Size: 6’9″
Weight: 195
2. Washington Wizards – Alex SarrSource:Getty
Country/Team/College: France
Position: Power Forward
Size: 7’0″
Weight: 224
3. Houston Rockets – Reed SheppardSource:Getty
Country/Team/College: Kentucky
Position: Shooting Guard
Size: 6’2″
Weight: 182
4. San Antonio Spurs.- Stephon CastleSource:Getty
Country/Team/College: UConn
Position: Point Guard
Size: 6’6″
Weight: 210
5. Detriot Pistons – Ron Holland IISource:Getty
Country/Team/College: G League Ignite
Position: Shooting Forward
Size: 6’7″
Weight: 197
6. Charlotte Hornets – Tidjane SalaünSource:Getty
Country/Team/College: France
Position: Power Forward
Size: 6’9″
Weight:217
7. Portland Trailblazers – Donovan ClinganSource:Getty
Country/Team/College: UConn
Position: Center
Size: 7’2″
Weight: 282
8. San Antonio Spurs – Rob DillinghamSource:Getty
Country/Team/College: Kentucky
Position: Point Guard
Size: 6’1″
Weight: 164
9. Memphis Grizzlies – Zach EdeySource:Getty
Country/Team/College: Purdue
Position: Center
Size: 7’4″
Weight: 299
10. San Antonio Spurs – Cody WIlliamsSource:Getty
Country/Team/College: Colorado
Position: Shooting Guard
Size: 6’7″
Weight: 178
11. Chicago Bulls – Matas BuzelisSource:Getty
Country/Team/College: G League Ignite
Position: Shooting Forward
Size: 6’9″
Weight: 197
12. Oklahoma City Thunder – Nikola TopicSource:Getty
Country/Team/College: Serbia
Position: Point Guard
Size: 6’6″
Weight: 203
13. Sacremento Kings – Devin CarterSource:Getty
Country/Team/College: Providence
Position: Point Guard
Size: 6’2″
Weight: 193
14. Portland Trailblazers – Bub CarringtonSource:Getty
Country/Team/College: Pittsburgh
Position: Point Guard
Size: 6’4″
Weight: 195
15. Miami Heat – Kel’el WareSource:Getty
Country/Team/College: Indiana
Position: Center
Size: 6’11”
Weight: 210
16. Philadelphia 76ers – Jared McCainSource:Getty
Country/Team/College: Duke
Position: Point Guard
Size: 6’2″
Weight: 203
17. Los Angeles Lakers – Dalton KnechtSource:Getty
Country/Team/College: Tennessee
Position: Shooting Forward
Size: 6’6″
Weight: 212
18. Orlando Magic – Tristan da SilvaSource:Getty
Country/Team/College: Colorado
Position: Shooting Forward
Size: 6’8″
Weight: 217
19. Toronto Raptors – Ja’Kobe WalterSource:Getty
Country/Team/College: Baylor
Position: Shooting Guard
Size: 6’4″
Weight: 198
20. Cleveland Cavaliers – Jaylon TysonSource:Getty
Country/Team/College: California
Position: Shooting Guard
Size: 6’6″
Weight: 218
21. New Orleans Pelicans – Yves MissiSource:Getty
Country/Team/College: Baylor
Position: Center
Size: 6’11”
Weight: 229
22. Pheonix Suns – DaRon Holmes IISource:Getty
Country/Team/College: Dayton
Position: Power Forward
Size: 6’9″
Weight: 236
23. Milwaukee Bucks – AJ JohnsonSource:Getty
Country/Team/College: USA
Position: Shooting Guard
Size: 6’4″
Weight: 167
24. New York Knicks – Kyshawn GeorgeSource:Getty
Country/Team/College: Miami
Position: Shooting Guard
Size: 6’7″
Weight: 209
25. New York Knicks – Pacome DadietSource:Getty
Country/Team/College: France
Position: Shooting Guard
Size: 6’8″
Weight: 217
26. Washington Wizards – Dillon JonesSource:Getty
Country/Team/College: Weber State
Position: Shooting Forward
Size: 6’4″
Weight: 237
27. Minnesota Timberwolves – Terrence Shannon Jr.Source:Getty
Country/Team/College: Illinois
Position: Shooting Guard
Size: 6’6″
Weight: 219
28. Denver Nuggets – Ryan DunnSource:Getty
Country/Team/College: Virginia
Position: Shooting Forward
Size: 6’6″
Weight: 214
29. Utah Jazz – Isaiah CollierSource:Getty
Country/Team/College: USC
Position: Point Guard
Size: 6’3″
Weight: 205
30. Boston Celtics – Baylor ScheiermanSource:Getty
Country/Team/College: Creighton
Position: Shooting Guard
Size: 6’6″
Weight: 202