All The Photos From The 2020 VP Debate

Mike Pence and Kamala Harris took part in the U.S. Vice Presidential debate at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City Wednesday night. Harris started the debate pressing Pence on the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus. Pence looked as if he was nursing an eye injury and dodged everything on the debate stage, except a little fly who decided to take a rest on his head for a few minutes.

Overall both Pence and Harris kept their cool and represented their respective corners admirably. This was the only vice-presidential debate of the 2020 election cycle.

Check out all the photos from the debate.

