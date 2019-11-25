American Music Awards
Slay! Here Are The Best Looks At The American Music Awards

Posted 10 hours ago

AMA Awards 2019 Arrivals

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

On Sunday night, the music industry’s biggest names were out in full force at the 47th American Music Awards. And the red carpet made it clear that our faves were not playing with us when it came to their fashion.

From Lizzo to Ciara to Lil Nas X, here are the night’s best and colorful looks:

1. Lizzo

Lizzo Source:Getty

2. Lizzo

Lizzo Source:Getty

3. Lizzo

Lizzo Source:Getty

4. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion Source:Getty

5. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion Source:Getty

6. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion Source:Getty

Megan Thee Stallion

7. Regina King

Regina King Source:Getty

8. Regina King

Regina King Source:Getty

9. Regina King

Regina King Source:Getty

10. Regina King

Regina King Source:Getty

11. Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton Source:Getty

12. Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton Source:Getty

13. Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton Source:Getty

14. Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton Source:Getty

15.

Source:WENN

16. Ciara

Ciara Source:WENN

17. Ciara

Ciara Source:WENN

18. Halsey

Halsey Source:WENN

19. Halsey

Halsey Source:WENN

20. Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera Source:WENN

21. Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera Source:WENN

22. Paula Abdul

Paula Abdul Source:WENN

23. Paula Abdul

Paula Abdul Source:WENN

24. Misty Copeland

Misty Copeland Source:WENN

25. Misty Copeland

Misty Copeland Source:WENN

26. Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman Source:Getty

27. Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman Source:Getty

28. Billy Porter

Billy Porter Source:Getty

29. Billy Porter

Billy Porter Source:Getty

30. Ella Mai

Ella Mai Source:WENN
