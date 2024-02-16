Listen Live
United Missionary Baptist State-Wide Convention

United Baptist Missionary
  • Date/time: Mar 11 to Mar 15
  • Venue: Leadenhall Baptist Church
  • Address: 1021 Leadenhall Street, Baltimore, MD

Save the Date March 11-15 for United Missionary Baptist State-Wide convention! You don’t want to miss this Worship and Learning Experience.

