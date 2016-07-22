Back To Events

National Urban League Annual Career & Networking Fair

  • Date/time: August 4th, 11:00am to August 6th, 5:00pm
  • Venue: Baltimore Convention Center
  • Address: 1 W Pratt St, Baltimore, MD, 21201
On Thursday, August 4th – Saturday, August 6th National Urban League will host the annual Career & Networking Fair in Baltimore, MD  at the Baltimore Convention Center. This is NOT your average career fair! Attendees can engage in  professional development workshops, get LinkedIn head shots, have their resume critiqued, and experience countless opportunities to connect with recruiters.

The National Urban League is a historic civil rights organization dedicated to economic empowerment in order to elevate the standard of living in historically under served urban communities. Founded in 1910 and headquartered in New York City, the National Urban League spearheads the efforts of its local affiliates through the development of programs, public policy research and advocacy. Today, the National Urban League has 88 affiliates serving 300 communities, in 36 states and the District of Columbia, providing direct services that impact and improve the lives of more than 2 million people nationwide.

