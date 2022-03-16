Money Matters: Building Black Wealth Series Virtual Town Hall

Radio One Baltimore is proud to present Money Matters: Building Black Wealth Series Monday, March 21st at 7pm on Facebook, YouTube and WOLBBaltimore.com

Don’t miss the exciting forum centered around how to build and maintain your credit.

Hosted by 92Q’s Kelson and Persia Nicole

Featured Panelists include:

Liz Monti Financial Education Director, APGFCU

Gary Plummer Senior Home Ownership Advisor with HomeFree USA

Learn about how credit impacts you and more at apgfcu.com/Learn.

Behind on your mortgage due to COVID-19?

Visit homeownerassistance.maryland.gov or call 833-676-0119 for more info.

