Money Matters Building Black Wealth: “Preparing For Your Financial Future and Retirement”

- Date/time: December 12th, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
- Venue: Facebook, YouTube and WOLBBaltimore.com
- Web: More Info
The Radio One Baltimore “Money Matters: Building Black Wealth Series” continues with “Preparing For Your Financial Future and Retirement” this Monday, Dec 12th at 7pm! Watch LIVE on Facebook, YouTube and WOLBBaltiimore.com!
Join 92Q’s Persia Nicole and Magic 95.9’s Ryan Da Lion along along with a panel of experts for this special Town Hall Event!
______________
Guests include:
Elsa W. Smith
Estate Planning Attorney
Law Offices of Elsa W. Smith, LLC
Nicolas Abrams, CFP
Opulentia
Matt Baxter
Public Affairs Specialist MD/DE/VA
Social Security Administration
Presented by Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development and APGFCU