Money Matters Building Black Wealth: “Preparing For Your Financial Future and Retirement”

Money Matters Building Black Wealth: Planning For Your Financial Future and Retirement
  • Date/time: December 12th, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
  • Venue: Facebook, YouTube and WOLBBaltimore.com
The Radio One Baltimore “Money Matters: Building Black Wealth Series” continues with “Preparing For Your Financial Future and Retirement” this Monday, Dec 12th at 7pm! Watch LIVE on Facebook, YouTube  and WOLBBaltiimore.com!

Join 92Q’s Persia Nicole and Magic 95.9’s Ryan Da Lion along along with a panel of experts for this special Town Hall Event!

Guests include:

Elsa W. Smith
Estate Planning Attorney
Law Offices of Elsa W. Smith, LLC

Nicolas Abrams, CFP
Opulentia

Matt Baxter
Public Affairs Specialist MD/DE/VA
Social Security Administration

Presented by Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development and APGFCU

