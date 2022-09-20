Money Matters Building Black Wealth: “How to Save And Prepare for Your Child’s College Education”

The Radio One Baltimore “Money Matters: Building Black Wealth Series” continues with “How to Save and Prepare for Your Child’s College Education” this Monday, Sep 26th at 7pm! Watch LIVE on Facebook, YouTube and WOLBBaltimore.com!

Radio One Baltimore is bringing you another impactful virtual Money Matters discussion. The keys to your financial future are just around the corner. Tune in, ask questions and learn how to secure your child’s college education!

Hosted by 92Q’s Kelson and Persia Nicole

Featured Panelists include:

Tisa L. Silver Canady, EdD, MBA

Financial Wellness Advocate

Vanessa Jones

Lead Consultant

E.C.T, Consulting, LLC

Sharif J. Small, AFC®

Real Estate Tax Accountant

S.J.S. Financial Firm, LLC

Presented by Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development and APGFCU