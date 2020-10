Join us for the Radio One Baltimore Minorities & Mental Health: Mind, Body & Soul Town Hall hosted by 92Q’s Persia Nicole and Angie Ange from The Morning Hustle. Panelists include

Dr. Mike Jones

Senior Pastor-Village of Faith

Councilman

Akil Taffe

200 Hr Certified Yoga Instructor

Conscious Crusade

Cherise Mattheson

Author

Sand, Sun & Self Care

Leslie Adams, PhD

Assistant Professor

Mental Health

Latia Suite

Sr. Social Work Supervisor

Sheppard Pratt

