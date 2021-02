Join us on Facebook Live and YouTube for the Radio One Baltimore Minorities & Mental Health: Love & Relationships Town Hall hosted by 92Q’s Persia Nicole.

Panelists include:

LaDawn Black

Author & Relationship Expert

Marissa Edwards, PhD

Sheppard Pratt

Calvin Ball

Howard County Executive

Dr. Antoine L. Crosby

Affirmative Spaces Psychological Services

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: