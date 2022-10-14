- Date/time: October 5th, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
- Venue: Facebook, YouTube and WOLBBaltimore.com
Join us on Facebook Live and YouTube for the Radio One Baltimore “Minorities & Mental Health: Life After Addiction” Town Hall – hosted by 92Q’s Jaycee and Magic 95.9’s Konan
Tuesday, Oct 25th at 7pm!
Panelists include:
Shelly Clark, BSW, CSC-AD, CPRS
Addictions Counselor
Sheppard Pratt
James Nowlin
Certified Peer Recovery Support Specialist
Maryland Center of Excellence on Problem Gambling
Donna, Bruce, CPRS-F, RPS
Motivational Speaker
Social Justice Advocate
Presented by NAMI Maryland and Sheppard Pratt