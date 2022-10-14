On Air

Minorities & Mental Health: Life After Addiction” Town Hall

Minorities and Mental Health: Life After Addiction
  • Date/time: October 5th, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
  • Venue: Facebook, YouTube and WOLBBaltimore.com
  • Web: More Info

Join us on Facebook Live and YouTube for the Radio One Baltimore “Minorities & Mental Health: Life After Addiction” Town Hall – hosted by 92Q’s Jaycee and Magic 95.9’s Konan
Tuesday, Oct 25th at 7pm!

Panelists include:

Shelly Clark, BSW, CSC-AD, CPRS
Addictions Counselor
Sheppard Pratt

James Nowlin
Certified Peer Recovery Support Specialist
Maryland Center of Excellence on Problem Gambling

Donna, Bruce, CPRS-F, RPS
Motivational Speaker
Social Justice Advocate

Presented by NAMI Maryland and Sheppard Pratt

 

