Join us on Facebook Live and YouTube for the Radio One Baltimore Minorities & Mental Health: Back To School Town Hall hosted by Magic 95.9’s Ryan Da Lion and 92Q’s Persia Nicole.

Panelists include:

Crystal Dorsey

Mental Health Advocate

Chalarra Sessoms

Maryland Behavioral Health Administration

Ashley Claiborne, LMSW

Sheppard Pratt

Tisha Edwards

Executive Director

Mayor’s Office of Children & Family Success

Also On WOLB Talk 1010: