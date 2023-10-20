Minorities and Mental Health Town Hall Coming This Tuesday

- Date/time: Oct 24
Join us on Facebook Live and YouTube for the Radio One Baltimore “Minorities & Mental Health: Life After Addiction” Town Hall – hosted by Magic 95.9 FM personality Ryan the Lyon- Tuesday, Oct 24th at 7pm!
Panelists include:
panelists are:
Anjalissa Johnson, LCADC/MAC
Addictions Counselor Case Manager
Sheppard Pratt’s Addiction Treatment Program
Pastor Nathaniel Johnson
Founder and Executive Director of Step Into Life Ministries
Lieutenant Bryan Johnson
Baltimore Fire Department
Presented by @namimaryland and @sheppardpratt
-
Black Voters Scapegoated For Louisiana Electing Suspected White Supremacist Jeff Landry As Governor
-
NYC Activist Charles Barron, LA Activist Spencer Brown & Political Blogger Brandon l The Carl Nelson Show
-
Radio One Baltimore’s 2023 Bra-Cast
-
Seventh Grader Arrested After Altercation With Baltimore City Public School Staff Member
-
What You Should Know About Baltimore County’s Upcoming Plastic Bag Ban
-
Download The 1010 WOLB Mobile App For Your Smartphone
-
Cathy Hughes Founded Radio One On This Day In 1980
-
MTA Maryland Ticketing Machines To Only Accept Cash Due To System Upgrades