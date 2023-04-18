Minorities and Mental Health Series – Stress Awareness, PTSD, Trauma

- Date/time: April 25th, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
- Venue: Facebook, YouTube and WOLBBaltimore.com!
- Web: More Info
Join Ryan Da Lion and a panel of experts for a special FB/YouTube Town Hall Event – Tuesday, April 25, 7pm … presented by Sheppard Pratt!
Watch LIVE on the 1010AM WOLB Facebook Page, Radio One YouTube and WOLBBaltimore.com!
Special Guests include:
Ariel Holland, Program Director
Westminster Community Employment Program
Annette R. March-Grier, RN., C.F.S.P
President & Co-founder
Roberta’s House Inc.
Kawahn Young
SOY Founder & Executive Director
