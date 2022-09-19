Minorities and Mental Health: Adolescents

September is Suicide Awareness Month. Many of our youth are suffering from emotional and psychological challenges, and they need us. We invite you to tune in with an open mind and listen to them as they candidly voice their truth LIVE, Tuesday, September 27th, 7pm on the 1010WOLB Facebook Page, YouTube and WOLBBaltimore.com. Hosted by 92Q’s JayCee and Kelson

Special panelists include:

• Shawmickia Simmons, MSW, LCSW-C, Sheppard Pratt

• Ashley L. Claiborne, LMSW, Sheppard Pratt

• Markayah Johnson, “Lets Thrive Baltimore”

• Shareese Strong, Board Member, NAMI Maryland

Presented by Sheppard Pratt and Nami Maryland