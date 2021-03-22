Back To Events

InspireHER Awards: Honoring Women Making A Difference In Baltimore

InspireHER Awards
  • Date/time: March 31st, 7:00pm to 8:00pm

Radio One Baltimore is hosting its first ever InspireHER Awards on March 31st at 7 p.m. in honor of Women’s History Month.

We’re celebrating the women of Baltimore who are making a difference in various fields like Community Outreach, Beauty, Music and more!

We’re also honoring Brittany Young, the founder and CEO of B-360, with the Honorary Founder’s Award. B-360 is an organization that utilizes dirt bike culture to end the cycle of poverty, disrupt the prison pipeline, and build bridges in communities through STEM education and career opportunities. Learn more about B-360 by clicking here.

The InspireHER Awards will be hosted by 92Q’s Persia Nicole and The A.M. Clique’s DJ AngelBaby. You can watch it on WOLB’s Facebook page or the Radio One Baltimore YouTube page.

