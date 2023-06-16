ICareLive – Each One Teach One – The Divine 9 Takes On Domestic Violence

- Date/time: June 22nd, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
- Venue: Facebook, YouTube and WOLBBaltimore.com
- Web: More Info
The ICareLive Series continues with “Each one Teach One: The Divine 9 Takes on Domestic Violence,” hosted by Chey Parker – Thursday, June 22nd, 7pm on the WOLB1010AM Facebook page, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and WOLBBaltimore.com!
Featuring Special Guest Panelists:
Brother Merrick Moses – Intimate Partner Violence Prevention Coordinator for the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE)
Roxanne Fuentes – Executive Director for HARBEL Community Organization
Dr. Arvella Floyd-Whitehead – Ph.D., MS, MA
Robert Bizzell – Youth Opportunity Coordinator, MONSE
#ICareBMoreSummer #ICareBaltimore #BeTheChange
