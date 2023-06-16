ICareLive – Each One Teach One – The Divine 9 Takes On Domestic Violence

The ICareLive Series continues with “Each one Teach One: The Divine 9 Takes on Domestic Violence,” hosted by Chey Parker – Thursday, June 22nd, 7pm on the WOLB1010AM Facebook page, Radio One Baltimore YouTube and WOLBBaltimore.com!

Featuring Special Guest Panelists:

Brother Merrick Moses – Intimate Partner Violence Prevention Coordinator for the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE)

Roxanne Fuentes – Executive Director for HARBEL Community Organization

Dr. Arvella Floyd-Whitehead – Ph.D., MS, MA

Robert Bizzell – Youth Opportunity Coordinator, MONSE

#ICareBMoreSummer #ICareBaltimore #BeTheChange