- Date/time: May 15th, 7:00pm to 8:00pm
- Venue: Facebook, YouTube and WOLBBaltimore.com
- Web: More Info
Join Persia Nicole and a panel of experts for a special town hall event: “ICare LIVE – Hope After The Storm: Healing From Abuse and Violence” – Engaging the faith-based community in the conversation of Domestic Violence. It all happens Monday, May 15th, 7pm on Facebook, Radio One Baltimore YouTube, 92Q.com, MagicBaltimore.com, PraiseBaltimore.com, WOLBBaltimore.com and MyBaltimoreSpirit.com!
Guest Speakers include:
Rev. Beverly Reddy
Founder of Ishshah’s Place
Rev. Dr. Sakima Romero-Chandler
Founder of Romero Conway Howard Consulting Group, LLC
Ashley Rivera
Founder of Reach for the Stars
Join the conversation LIVE this Monday, May 15th, 7pm!
-
No Sir, Not Me: Black Waiter Forced To Serve Confederate Flag-Wearing Diners
-
Spirit Airlines To Offer Daily Nonstop Flights From BWI Airport To San Juan, Puerto Rico
-
Report: Baltimore Ravens & Lamar Jackson Agree To 5-Year, $260M Contract Extension
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark
-
Lamar Jackson On His Historic Contract With The Ravens: “I Really Want To Finish My Career Here & Win A Superbowl Here”
-
List: Here’s Where To Find The Best Corned Beef In Baltimore!
-
Three 7-Year-Olds Hospitalized After Mistaking Meth For Candy At School
-
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [5-2-23]