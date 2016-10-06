Hip Holy Nation Concert feat. Soulblock, Glory Melo, Da Chosen 1, & Tornado 418

- Date/time: October 7th, 7:00pm to 9:00pm
- Venue: Best Western Hotel
- Address: 1100 Cromwell Bridge Rd, Towson, MD
- Web: More Info
Join GLA Production and Recording Studio at the Hip Holy Nation Concert this Friday at the Best Western in Towson starting at 7pm!
Get information about learning to become a DJ, contracts and copyrighting, dance classes for your music video and so much more!
If you are an independent artist looking for an affordable way to make a CD, GLA Production & Recording Studio can help. Our capable staff can help you with every aspect of the recording process. To receive more info – fill out the info below: