Source: Annandistock / Getty

Baltimore and much of Maryland will enjoy another stretch of pleasant weather Wednesday before humidity increases and the threat of stronger thunderstorms returns Thursday, forecasters report.

Wednesday is expected to be the best weather day of the week, with plenty of sunshine, low humidity and high temperatures reaching the upper 80s. Forecasters report humidity levels should remain comfortable through the early evening.

Conditions will begin to change Thursday as a wetter and more unsettled weather pattern moves into Maryland.

A few isolated to scattered showers could develop Thursday morning before the main threat arrives later in the day. Forecasters report strong to potentially severe thunderstorms could develop during the afternoon and early evening.

If enough sunshine develops during the late morning and early afternoon, forecasters say a broken line of stronger storms could form. Damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours are expected to be the primary threats.

Areas along and east of Interstate 95 currently have the greatest chance of seeing stronger thunderstorms, according to forecasters.

The weather system responsible for Thursday’s storm threat is expected to move south of the region Friday, potentially giving Maryland a temporary break from widespread rain. Forecasters report skies may remain mostly cloudy, but much of Friday could stay dry.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to return Friday night and continue at times throughout the weekend. Of the two weekend days, forecasters currently expect Saturday to have the greatest chance for wet weather.

A few lingering thunderstorms could continue Sunday as a cold front moves through the area. Forecasters report weekend high temperatures will reach the low to mid-80s, while increased humidity could make it feel warmer than the actual temperature.

Maryland to See Sunny Wednesday Before Storms Return Thursday was originally published on 92q.com