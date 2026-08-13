Listen Live
Close
News

USS Abraham Lincoln Sailors & Marines Are Going Through It

Family Members of Sailors & Marines Sound Alarm About Deteriorating Conditions Aboard USS Abraham Lincoln

The US Lincoln and its crew are currently in their ninth month at sea and have spent 250 consecutive days at sea without making land, a record for an aircraft carrier in modern times.

Published on August 13, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Sailors making suicide attempts due to exhaustion and poor living conditions on the ship.
  • Deployment extended repeatedly, denying crew much-needed rest and time on land.
  • Navy leadership promises more mental health resources, but families demand the sailors be brought home.
U.S. Conducts Blockade Operations Near Strait Of Hormuz
Handout / U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln

If you take the word of Donald Trump and his DEI hire of a Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, the military is the strongest it has ever been, but according to families and some active sailors, that is far from the truth.

Spotted on Stars and Stripes, family members of the approximately 5,000 sailors and Marines currently on the USS Abraham Lincoln are sounding the alarm about the deteriorating mental health of their loved ones as they are currently being pushed to their limits due to their extremely long and record-breaking deployment due to Trump’s war with Iran, which there seems to be no end in sight for.

According to the website, sailors have made multiple attempts to jump overboard due to deteriorating conditions aboard the Lincoln.

The US Lincoln and its crew are currently in their ninth month at sea and have spent 250 consecutive days at sea without making land, a record for an aircraft carrier in modern times.

According to MS Now’s reporting, the 5,000-plus crew only had two days on land, Guam in December and Oman in July, and that Lincoln’s deployment was supposed to end in May, but was extended due to Trump and Hegseth’s poor handling of the conflict with Iran.

Family Members Reveal Details of What’s Happening On The USS Lincoln

The family members expressed concerns about the sailors and Marines to Navy leadership on Thursday, specifically Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao and other senior officials, during an intense town hall meeting, according to two spouses who were in attendance.

Per Stars and Stripes:

In one case, a spouse tearfully told officials she had received a message that same day from her husband saying, “he hopes he doesn’t wake up tomorrow,” according to one of the estimated 200 attendees at the San Diego town hall meeting.

Officials presiding over the meeting didn’t directly respond to that or similar statements but stressed that sailors aboard the ship had access to mental health workers, as well as chaplains and doctors, the spouse said.

Those officials also said the service was working to send more mental health professionals to the ship, the spouse added. The worries expressed at Thursday’s meetings echo those raised independently with Stars and Stripes by sailors and family members in recent weeks.

Interviews with active duty sailors and family members plus social media posts from crew members paint a picture of declining morale among the sailors, exhaustion, unhygienic conditions, no fresh food, suicidal thoughts, and in one instance, one crew member being stopped from jumping overboard.

Bruh.

Social Media Is Calling For The Sailors & Marines To Be Brought Back Home

Reactions have been coming in about the drama on the USS Lincoln, with many concerned about the well-being of the sailors and Marines and calling for them to be sent home.

We will keep these poor sailors and Marines in our thoughts.

You can see more reactions below.

Family Members of Sailors & Marines Sound Alarm About Deteriorating Conditions Aboard USS Abraham Lincoln was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Black History Month  |  Editor Staff

WATCH: From Legacy to Leadership: Tershea Rice On Carrying Black History Forward

Comments
A radio microphone with the WOLB 1010 AM News Radio logo and the text "Reach Baltimore with your own WOLB 1010 Talk Show".
News  |  Editor Staff

Reach Baltimore With Your Own WOLB 1010 Talk Show! [Click For Details]

Comments
Celebrity  |  Lauryn Bass

UPDATE: Tuskegee Coach Benjy Taylor Files $1M Lawsuit Against Morehouse After Being Handcuffed & Escorted Off Court

Comments
9 Items
Local  |  Editor Staff

When Does School Start? Maryland’s 2026-2027 Public School Calendar

Comments
Opinion  |  Zack Linly

Kash Patel’s Personal Emails Exposed By Hackers Linked To Iranian Hactivist Group

Comments

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close