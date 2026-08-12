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Nearly 30,000 Pounds Of Raw Beef Recalled

Nearly 30,000 pounds of raw beef imported from Argentina have been recalled after the products entered the U.S. without undergoing required inspection.

Published on August 12, 2026
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Fresh steak on a wooden cutting board with seasonings and oil
Source: Irina Piskova / Getty

Nearly 30,000 pounds of raw imported beef products from South America have been recalled in two states because they entered the United States without undergoing a required inspection.

TRENDING: FDA Recalls: Food and Medications Recalled July 2026

Approximately 29,628 pounds of raw beef imported from Argentina were recalled in Aventura, Florida, according to the announcement made by the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

These products were produced between May 15 and May 20 and have use-by dates as late as September 20, according to the FSIS announcement, where the problem was discovered during a routine inspection.The recall is being classified as a Class 1 recall according to the USDA, which means a health hazard situation where there is a “reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

TRENDING: Product Recalls Are Becoming Harder for Consumers to Ignore

Here’s what else you should know about the recall and what other beef products have been recalled according to the FSIS

  • – Various-weight cardboard boxes containing “Frigorifico Gorina SAIC” boneless beef “Top Sirloin Butt” (“Cuadril Sin Tapa”)
  • – Various-weight cardboard boxes containing “Frigorifico Gorina SAIC” boneless beef “Eye Round” (“Peceto”)
  • – Various-weight cardboard boxes containing “Frigorífico Gorina SAIC” boneless beef “Topside Cap Off” (“Nalga AD S/Tapa”)
  • – Various-weight cardboard boxes containing “Frigorífico Gorina SAIC” boneless beef “Flat” (“Carnaza Cuadrada”)
  • -Various-weight cardboard boxes containing “Frigorífico Gorina SAIC” boneless beef “Knuckle” (“Bola de Lomo”)

There have not yet been any confirmed reports of illnesses or injury because of product consumption.

FSIS said the products were distributed to retailers in Florida and Texas 

Nearly 30,000 Pounds Of Raw Beef Recalled was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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