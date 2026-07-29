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Captain James Landing Seafood Restaurant and Crab House announced that its Crabhouse will remain closed for the rest of the season after an overnight fire damaged the Baltimore establishment.

The restaurant said no one was injured in the fire, which occurred over the weekend. In a statement, the family-owned business thanked the Baltimore City Fire Department and other first responders for their quick response.

“As a family business that has proudly called Baltimore home since 1979, they protected so much more than just a building,” the restaurant shared.

Although the Crabhouse is temporarily closed, Captain James’ main restaurant across the street remains open and continues serving seafood, cocktails and steamed crabs.

The restaurant also confirmed that its popular all-you-can-eat crab special will continue to be offered Monday through Thursday from noon until 9 p.m. at the ship-shaped restaurant.

Captain James described the Crabhouse closure as an emotional setback but reassured customers that the business plans to return.

“While our Crabhouse may be quiet for now, the heart of Captain James is still beating strong,” the restaurant stated. “We’ll be back on deck before you know it.”

Additional information about the fire, including the cause and full extent of the damage, was not immediately available.

Captain James Crabhouse to Remain Closed for Season Following Overnight Fire was originally published on 92q.com