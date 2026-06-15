City Council Advances 1-Cent Property Tax Cut for Baltimore Homeowners

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Baltimore City Council members moved quickly Monday to advance a proposal aimed at lowering the city’s property tax rate, though the plan is drawing criticism from opponents who argue it could result in higher taxes for some homeowners.

Fox Baltimore reports that the measure received preliminary approval and would reduce Baltimore’s property tax rate by 1 cent for every $100 of assessed property value. Under the proposal, the owner of a $200,000 home would save approximately $20 annually, while the owner of a $500,000 home would see a tax reduction of about $50.

Supporters say the proposal provides a measure of tax relief while ensuring the city can continue funding essential services and operations. Backers of the plan argue that lowering property taxes is an important step toward easing financial burdens on Baltimore residents without creating significant budget challenges.

However, some council members contend the proposal does not provide meaningful tax relief and could increase costs for certain homeowners.

Much of the criticism centers on a separate provision in the legislation that would increase the Homestead Property Tax Credit cap from 4% to 5%. Opponents argue that the change could allow some properties to be assessed at a higher rate, potentially offsetting the savings generated by the 1-cent tax reduction.

Critics also point out that the proposal falls short of Baltimore’s long-term financial plan, which called for a 2-cent property tax reduction next year. They argue that meaningful tax relief should come from reducing government spending and identifying operational efficiencies rather than adjusting tax formulas.

Supporters maintain the proposal strikes an appropriate balance between tax relief and fiscal responsibility, while opponents believe it shifts tax burdens among homeowners rather than reducing them.

The measure must still receive final approval before becoming law.

City Council Advances 1-Cent Property Tax Cut for Baltimore Homeowners was originally published on 92q.com