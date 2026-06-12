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Maryland Early Voting Begins Ahead of June 23 Primary Election

Early Voting Underway in Maryland Ahead of June 23 Primary Election

Published on June 12, 2026

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Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty

Marylanders began casting their ballots Thursday as in-person early voting officially opened ahead of the June 23 primary election.

Early voting runs from June 11 through June 18, with polling locations open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election officials said anyone in line by 8 p.m. will still be permitted to vote.

For many voters, participating in the election is about making their voices heard.

The start of early voting comes amid ongoing concerns surrounding a mail-in ballot printing error that resulted in nearly 500,000 Maryland voters receiving replacement ballots.

State election officials continue to encourage voters to use the replacement ballots when voting by mail. However, the Maryland State Board of Elections recently approved a plan allowing original ballots to be counted if no replacement ballot is submitted and the voter’s party affiliation matches the ballot received.

The ballot issue has also drawn attention from state and federal officials, including the U.S. Department of Justice, which is reviewing the matter. Some lawmakers have expressed concerns about the impact the error could have on voter confidence.

Despite the controversy, election officials stress that voters can still safely cast their ballots during early voting or on Primary Election Day, June 23. Maryland residents who are not yet registered may also register and vote during early voting or on Election Day by providing proof of residency at their polling location.

Early Voting Underway in Maryland Ahead of June 23 Primary Election was originally published on 92q.com

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