The Ultimate Guide To Summer Camps In Baltimore For 2026

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With summer break around the corner, families across Baltimore are looking for ways to keep children active, engaged, and learning outside the classroom. From STEM and sports programs to arts, nature, theater, and leadership camps, Baltimore offers dozens of summer opportunities for students of all ages. Whether parents are seeking affordable neighborhood programs, specialty camps focused on academics and technology, or traditional outdoor experiences, there are options available throughout the city to fit a variety of interests and schedules.

The following camps are currently licensed by the Maryland Department of Health and operating across Baltimore this summer.