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Maryland Monitoring 2 Residents for Possible Hantavirus Exposure

2 Maryland Travelers Under Monitoring After Potential Hantavirus Exposure

Published on May 12, 2026

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Two Maryland residents are being monitored for possible hantavirus exposure, according to the Maryland Department of Health.

Officials said the individuals were passengers on an international flight that also included a traveler infected with hantavirus after being aboard the M/V Hondius cruise ship, CBS Baltimore reports.

At this time, health officials say the risk to the public in Maryland remains “very low,” but precautionary measures are being taken out of an abundance of caution.

RELATED: How Contagious Is The Hantavirus?

The Maryland Department of Health clarified that the two residents were not passengers on the M/V Hondius cruise ship. Instead, they may have been exposed while traveling on the same overseas flight as a person who later tested positive for the virus.

State health officials said Maryland has not reported a hantavirus case since 2019. They also noted that Andes virus, a rare strain of hantavirus connected to the cruise ship case, has never been identified in Maryland.

The department says it is working closely with federal, state, and local agencies, along with healthcare experts and medical facilities, to monitor the situation.

2 Maryland Travelers Under Monitoring After Potential Hantavirus Exposure was originally published on 92q.com

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