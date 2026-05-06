Donald Trump Pushes Anti-Trans Logic & Iran War Propaganda On Kids, Social Media Is Disgusted

The Washington Post / Donald Trump

There is no bottom when it comes to the current occupant of the White House, Donald Trump. In what should have been a simple signing ceremony, Trump couldn’t help but push his nonsense and blatant propaganda, and unfortunately, the recipient of his garbage was children.

Donald Trump’s brain is mush; it’s that simple.

Orange Mussolini left many folks on social media stunned after bringing up topics like trans individuals, his dumb war with Iran, and even taking a jab at former president Barack Obama in front of children in the Oval Office.

The poor children who had to probably endure the stench of Trump’s soiled Depend’s adult diaper were on hand to watch Trump sign a proclamation restoring the Presidential Fitness Test award, which we are sure he will try to put his name on permanently.

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While speaking with the press in the presence of the poor youth, Trump began ranting about the war with Iran, making his case for the ongoing conflict that is currently causing a global energy crisis, as well as making life incredibly hard for Americans.

He also used the moment to bring up one of his famous bullsh*t talking points regarding trans athletes in women’s sports.

The blowback on social media to Trump’s comments in front of those kids was instant.

“Not only is it really bizarre for him to talk about this in front of kids… he also gets the word wrong. There is “mutilation.” There is no “mutilization.” Children, don’t pay attention to grandpa Trump. His brain is rotting,” one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another post read, “WHY IS SENILE PSYCHO BRINGING THIS UP TO CHILDREN? DOES HE EVEN KNOW THERE ARE CHILDREN AROUND HIM? DOES HE EVEN KNOW WHERE HE IS? WHO HE IS? WHEN WILL CONGRESS SAY ENOUGH?”

Donald Trump is a nuisance.

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