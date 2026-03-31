Jan. 6 Rioter Sentenced Over 100K Child Sex Abuse Images

Source: Bill Clark / Getty

Since President Donald Trump pardoned or commuted the sentences of more than 1,500 Jan. 6 convicts without scrutinizing any individual rioter’s case or criminal background, dozens of them have been rearrested, charged or sentenced for other crimes since they were set free by a president who is desperate to rewrite the history of the domestic terrorist attack that he caused. Many of the rioters had criminal records for crimes including rape and domestic violence. Still, Trump wouldn’t have known that because those records aren’t likely to come up if one is just signing blind, sweeping pardons just to reinforce a political and ideological agenda, with no concern for the potential danger his pardonees pose to the general public.

So, it should surprise absolutely no one that a man who was pardoned by the president has been sentenced for possessing more than 100,000 child sexual abuse images, along with other images of horrific acts of violence against people and animals.

According to NBC News, pardoned Jan. 6 rioter Daniel Tocci of Amherst, Mass., was sentenced Monday to four years in prison by U.S. District Judge Mark G. Mastroianni of the District of Massachusetts after he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. The MAGA-subjugated Department of Justice announced Tocci’s sentence in a news release that conveniently and predictably omitted any link between the convict and the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

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The news release did, however, include details presented in a sentencing memo by federal prosecutors that reported that Tocci’s laptop also “contained extremely disturbing images of violent acts, such as a cat being killed by being put in a blender, a male shooting a female in the head, a dog being beaten to death, and severed heads and limbs, as well as images and videos of bestiality.”

Again, this is what happens when a president signs sweeping pardons to serve his reputation rather than the populace — that president ends up releasing people who have pedophile serial killer starter kits on their home computers.

Tocci pleaded guilty to the charges against him last September, but before that, his attorney argued his case should be dismissed because “all the evidence” stemmed from the Jan. 6 case, which his client was pardoned for.

“The case against Mr. Tocci must be dismissed because the entirety of the evidence stems from a warrant that, according to President Trump, should never have issued,” his attorney wrote in July. “President Trump recognized the ongoing nature of the injustice against Mr. Tocci, as the investigation took place over the course of four years, and the instant case is still being prosecuted.”

Yeah — maybe we should ask Trump if he still supports a Jan. 6 criminal who is a potential pedophile today, as he continues to struggle to distract from his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, which includes allegations that he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl.

Anyway, the absurd defense Tocci’s lawyer previously offered was somewhat similar to that of another Jan. 6 criminal who placed pipe bombs outside the Republican National Committee (RNC) and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) the night before the Jan. 6 riot, which he said because he believed Trump’s round-the-clock propaganda about the 2020 election being rigged against him, which the president continues to repeat. That defendant, Brian Cole Jr., has argued that his crimes have already been forgiven via Trump’s sweeping pardon, despite the fact that he put the explosive devices in place on Jan. 5, the day before the pardoned crimes were committed.

When Trump pardons his people and releases them into society, he’s not sending us his best. He’s sending people who have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with them. They’re bringing crime. They’re bringing child pornography. They’re dangerous, violent criminals — and I assume none of them are good people.

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Jan. 6 Rioter Sentenced Over 100K Child Sex Abuse Images was originally published on newsone.com