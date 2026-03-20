Maryland Bill To Require Tampons In Men’s & Women’s Bathrooms Sparks Debate

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A proposal that would require tampons and other menstrual hygiene products to be available in both men’s and women’s restrooms in public buildings is sparking debate across Maryland, WBAL reports.

Supporters say the measure reflects changing times and promotes accessibility, while critics question the necessity and cost of implementing the policy statewide. The bill has drawn mixed reactions from residents, with some expressing confusion about why such products would be placed in men’s bathrooms.

Several people interviewed said the idea felt unusual or unnecessary. One resident, Mark Esposito, said he sees “no reason” for the requirement. Others echoed similar sentiments, suggesting they do not believe the change addresses a pressing issue.

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However, some women voiced support for the legislation, pointing out that having menstrual products available in more locations could reduce embarrassment and make it easier for partners or family members to help during emergencies. Anne Arundel County resident Marla Henderson said the availability of products in men’s restrooms could be helpful in situations where someone runs out unexpectedly. Another resident, Susan, said she does not view the proposal as problematic.

The bill is sponsored by Howard County Delegate Terri Hill. While Hill was not available for comment, opponents have questioned the motivation behind the proposal. Baltimore County Delegate Kathy Szeliga suggested the measure is tied to ongoing discussions about transgender individuals using public restrooms.

Members of the Republican Freedom Caucus have also criticized the legislation, arguing that it would create unnecessary expenses and logistical challenges. A preliminary estimate from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources suggests startup costs could approach $400,000, though a full fiscal analysis indicates reliable projections are difficult without additional details.

Despite differing opinions, some residents say the proposal reflects evolving social norms. The bill is now awaiting a final vote in the Maryland House of Delegates.

Maryland Bill To Require Tampons In Men’s & Women’s Bathrooms Sparks Debate was originally published on 92q.com