Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

As the death of Celeste Rivas remains unresolved, D4vd’s former friend, Neo Langston, was questioned last month in connection with the case.

During the proceedings, Los Angeles County Deputy Attorney Beth Silverman asked Langston about the death of the 14-year-old. Langston told the court he was not involved and had no knowledge of whether D4vd played any role in the incident.

According to reports, a grand jury alleged that D4vd may have been involved in the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, who authorities believe may have been a victim of foul play. The development comes roughly six months after police discovered Rivas’ body in the trunk of a Tesla registered to the singer.

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Following his court appearance, Langston took to social media to clear his name while also appearing to send shots at his former friend.

“Thankfully, I’m legally fine in every way, AND BOI DO I GOT ALL MY RECEIPTS FOR THINGS HAHAHAHA. I think the worst part is that I’ve told so many people that I trust and I thought knew me as a person, my side of things, all for that to be thrown out the f*ckn window as soon as I get arrested and they slap that d*ckheads name next to mine.”

Langston also claimed he was never formally charged in connection with his arrest.

“For the record, the thing I was arrested for wasn’t even charged. They never filed it, and my warrant was retracted because there is more to the story than what’s on the news.”

This story is developing.

D4vd’s Former Friend Neo Speaks Out After Grand Jury Questioning was originally published on hiphopwired.com