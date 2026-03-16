Listen Live
Close
Local

Departure Flights Grounded at BWI Airport Due to Severe Weather

Published on March 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Southwest Airlines Canceled Flights
Source: Bill Clark / Getty

Departure flights at Baltimore Washington International Airport have been temporarily grounded as severe weather moves into the area.

Officials implemented the ground stop at 2:42 p.m. as a precautionary measure. There is currently a moderate chance between 30 percent and 60 percent that the ground stop could be extended.

At this time, the ground stop is expected to be lifted around 4:30 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

Departure Flights Grounded at BWI Airport Due to Severe Weather was originally published on 92q.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010
Trending
Local  |  Brian James

EF-1 Tornado Confirmed in Howard County During Storms

Local  |  @PersiaNicole

Mayor Brandon Scott Signs Bill Increasing Pay for Security Officers

National  |  Joe Jurado

Nashville Republicans Blame DEI For Winter Storm Power Outages. No, Seriously

Opinion  |  By Dr. Stacey Patton

Why Black Americans Should Be Paying Attention To ICE Raids And Global Criminal Networks In Oklahoma

News  |  Carl Nelson

Dr. Melina Abdullah on BLM, Carl Snowden on Civil Rights Silence, & Seasonal Music with Bill Carpenter

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close