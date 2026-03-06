2026 NFL Offseason Tracker | Trades, Free-Agency, & Cuts
2026 NFL Offseason Tracker | Trades, Free-Agency, & Cuts For All Teams
- Franchise tags applied to star players like Breece Hall, George Pickens, and Kyle Pitts
- Notable free agents include quarterbacks Malik Willis and Aaron Rodgers
- Teams make bold moves through trades, including Bills acquiring WR DJ Moore
2026 NFL Offseason Tracker | Trades, Free-Agency, & Cuts For All Teams
The 2026 NFL offseason is in full swing, and it’s already shaping up to be one of the most eventful in recent memory.
From blockbuster trades to surprising free-agent signings and shocking roster cuts, teams across the league are making bold moves to reshape their rosters and chase championship glory.
Whether it’s a star player finding a new home, a franchise cornerstone being released, or a high-stakes trade shaking up the draft board, this offseason has delivered plenty of drama.
In this comprehensive tracker, we’ll break down all the key trades, free-agency signings, and notable cuts for every team, giving you an inside look at how the NFL landscape is evolving ahead of the 2026 season.
Full Free-Agency Tracker can followed below!
RELATED | Fun Fact On Every NFL Football Team
RELATED | Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom
RELATED | Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends
2026 Offseason Franchise Tagged
- Breece Hall (RB, New York Jets) – Tagged with a non-exclusive franchise tag, Hall is set to earn $14.293 million for the 2026 season.
- George Pickens (WR, Dallas Cowboys) – Tagged with a non-exclusive franchise tag, Pickens will make $27.298 million after a career-best season in 2025.
- Kyle Pitts (TE, Atlanta Falcons) – Pitts received a non-exclusive franchise tag worth $15.045 million following a strong 2025 campaign.
- Daniel Jones (QB, Indianapolis Colts) – The Colts applied the transition tag to Jones, valued at $37.833 million, allowing him to negotiate with other teams while giving the Colts the right to match any offer.
2026 Offseason Not Tagged
- Trey Hendrickson (DE, Cincinnati Bengals)
- The Bengals opted not to use the franchise tag on Hendrickson, allowing the standout pass rusher to hit free agency.
- The Bengals opted not to use the franchise tag on Hendrickson, allowing the standout pass rusher to hit free agency.
- Kenneth Walker III (RB, Seattle Seahawks)
- Despite being the MVP of Super Bowl LX, the Seahawks chose not to tag Walker, making him a free agent.
2026 Offseason Trades
- Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears
- Bills receive: WR DJ Moore, 2026 fifth-round pick
- Bears receive: 2026 second-round pick
- Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs
- Rams receive: CB Trent McDuffie
- Chiefs receive: 2026 first-round pick (No. 29), 2026 fifth-round pick, 2026 sixth-round pick, 2027 third-round pick
- Houston Texans and Detroit Lions
- Texans receive: RB David Montgomery
- Lions receive: G Juice Scruggs, 2026 fourth-round pick, 2027 seventh-round pick
- Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns
- Browns receive: OT Tytus Howard
- Texans receive: 2026 fifth-round pick
- New York Jets and Tennessee Titans
- Jets receive: DT T’Vondre Sweat
- Titans receive: Edge Jermaine Johnson
2026 Offseason Releases/Cuts
- Kyler Murray (QB, Arizona Cardinals)
- Geno Smith (QB, Las Vegas Raiders)
- Akeem Davis-Gaither (LB, Cincinnati Bengals)
- Bilal Nichols (DL, Las Vegas Raiders)
- Darnell Mooney (WR, Atlanta Falcons)
- Tremaine Edmunds (LB, Chicago Bears)
- Cornelius Lucas (T, Washington Commanders)
- Graham Glasgow (IOL, Denver Broncos)
- Jawaan Taylor (T, Kansas City Chiefs)
- Mekhi Becton (G, New York Jets)
- Will Dissly (TE, Seattle Seahawks)
- Tyreek Hill (WR, Miami Dolphins)
- Bradley Chubb (EDGE, Miami Dolphins)
- Liam Eichenberg (OL, Miami Dolphins)
- Stefon Diggs (WR, New England Patriots)
- Bobby Okereke (LB, New York Giants)
- Jonnu Smith (TE, Pittsburgh Steelers)
- Xavier Woods (S, Carolina Panthers)
- Lloyd Cushenberry III (C, Denver Broncos)
- Marshon Lattimore (CB, New Orleans Saints)
- Tyler Biadasz (C, Dallas Cowboys)
- Jason Sanders (K, Miami Dolphins)
- Taron Johnson (CB, Buffalo Bills)
- Curtis Samuel (WR, Buffalo Bills)
- Rashan Gary (DE, Green Bay Packers)
- Taylor Decker (LT, Detroit Lions)
2026 Free Agents Activity
Quarterback
- Malik Willis:
- Geno Smith:
- Aaron Rodgers:
- Daniel Jones: Transition-tagged by Indianapolis Colts (1 year, $37.83 million)
- Kyler Murray:
- Russell Wilson:
- Marcus Mariota:
- Tyler Huntley:
- Tyrod Taylor:
- Kenny Pickett:
- Jimmy Garoppolo:
- Gardner Minshew:
- Sam Howell:
- Tommy DeVito: Re-signed with Patriots (2 year, $7.4 million)
Running Back
- Kenneth Walker III:
- Breece Hall: Franchise-tagged by New York Jets (1 year, $14.3 million)
- Travis Etienne Jr.:
- Rico Dowdle:
- Tyler Allgeier:
- Javonte Williams: Re-signed with Dallas Cowboys (3 years, $24 million)
- Najee Harris:
- J.K. Dobbins:
- Rachaad White:
- Kenneth Gainwell:
- Brian Robinson:
- Isiah Pacheco:
- Jeremy McNichols:
- Kareem Hunt:
- Raheem Mostert:
- Nick Chubb:
Wide Receiver
- George Pickens: Franchise-tagged by Dallas Cowboys (1 year, $27.3 million)
- Alec Pierce:
- Stefon Diggs:
- Mike Evans:
- Tyreek Hill:
- Deebo Samuel:
- Jauan Jennings:
- Rashid Shaheed:
- Romeo Doubs:
- Wan’Dale Robinson:
- Christian Kirk:
- Keenan Allen:
- DeAndre Hopkins:
- Jalen Nailor:
- Darnell Mooney:
- Tyquan Thornton:
- Calvin Austin III:
- Marquise Brown:
- Brandin Cooks:
- Olamide Zaccheaus:
- Kendrick Bourne:
- Tim Patrick:
- Jalen Tolbert:
- Tutu Atwell:
Tight End
- Kyle Pitts: Franchise-tagged by Atlanta Falcons (1 year, $15.04 million)
- Dallas Goedert:
- Travis Kelce:
- Isaiah Likely:
- David Njoku:
- Chigoziem Okonkwo:
- Charlie Kolar:
- Darren Waller:
- Austin Hooper:
- Cade Otton:
- Jonnu Smith:
- Will Dissly:
- Marcedes Lewis:
- Chris Manhertz:
Tackle
- Rasheed Walker:
- Jermaine Eluemunor:
- Braxton Jones:
- Braden Smith:
- Trent Brown: Re-signed with Houston Texans (1 year, up to $7 million)
- Elijah Wilkinson:
- Jack Conklin:
- Jonah Williams:
- Kendall Lamm:
- Justin Skule:
Guard
- Isaac Seumalo:
- David Edwards:
- Alijah Vera-Tucker:
- Joel Bitonio:
- Kevin Zeitler:
- Greg Van Roten:
- Dalton Risner: Re-signed with Cincinnati Bengals (1 year, $3.25 million)
- Dylan Parham:
- Ed Ingram:
- Wyatt Teller:
- John Simpson:
- Mekhi Becton:
- Zion Johnson:
- Daniel Faalele:
- Teven Jenkins:
- Dillon Radunz:
- Andrew Wylie: Re-signed with Washington Commanders (2 years, $7.5 million)
- Daniel Brunskill:
- Chris Paul:
- Austin Corbett:
Center
- Tyler Linderbaum:
- Connor McGovern:
- Andre James:
- Lloyd Cushenberry III:
- Ethan Pocic:
- Cade Mays:
Edge Defender
- Trey Hendrickson:
- Odafe Oweh:
- Jaelan Phillips:
- Boye Mafe:
- Joey Bosa:
- Khalil Mack:
- Jadeveon Clowney:
- Dre’Mont Jones:
- Arnold Ebiketie:
- Cameron Jordan:
- Brandon Graham:
- K’Lavon Chaisson:
- Kwity Paye:
- Dante Fowler Jr.:
- Derek Barnett:
- Samson Ebukam:
- Von Miller:
- Malcolm Koonce:
- Arden Key:
- Bradley Chubb:
- Preston Smith:
- Joshua Uche:
- Kyle Van Noy:
- A.J. Epenesa:
Interior Defender
- D.J. Reader:
- Calais Campbell:
- David Onyemata:
- DaQuan Jones:
- John Franklin-Myers:
- Sebastian Joseph-Day:
- Sheldon Rankins:
- Da’Shawn Hand:
- Christian Wilkins:
- Shelby Harris:
- Khyiris Tonga:
Linebacker
- Devin Lloyd:
- Devin Bush:
- Nakobe Dean:
- Leo Chenal:
- Bobby Wagner:
- Demario Davis:
- Tremaine Edmunds:
- Alex Anzalone:
- Kaden Elliss:
- Germaine Pratt:
- Justin Strnad:
- Willie Gay:
- Bobby Okereke:
- Eric Kendricks:
- Dennis Gardeck:
- Matt Milano:
- Quincy Williams:
- Quay Walker:
- Alex Singleton:
- Elandon Roberts:
- Shaq Thompson:
- Lavonte David:
- Cole Holcomb:
Cornerback
- Jamel Dean:
- Jaylen Watson:
- Tariq Woolen:
- Mike Hilton:
- Asante Samuel Jr.:
- Rasul Douglas:
- Joshua Williams:
- Chidobe Awuzie:
- Roger McCreary:
- Nahshon Wright:
- Montaric Brown:
- Trevon Diggs:
- Darius Slay:
- Eric Stokes:
- James Pierre:
- Cobie Durant:
- Fabian Moreau:
- Kader Kohou:
- Jonathan Jones:
- Noah Igbinoghene:
- Marshon Lattimore:
- Shaquill Griffin:
- Arthur Maulet:
- Greg Newsome II:
- Cam Taylor-Britt:
- Tre’Davious White:
Safety
- Bryan Cook:
- Kamren Curl: Re-signed with Washington Commanders (3 years, $36 million deal)
- Kevin Byard:
- Jabrill Peppers:
- Jalen Thompson:
- Coby Bryant:
- Reed Blankenship:
- Jaylinn Hawkins:
- Harrison Smith:
- Jaquan Brisker:
- Ar’Darius Washington:
- Alohi Gilman:
- Nick Cross:
- Andre Cisco
- C.J. Gardner-Johnson:
- Chuck Clark:
- Donovan Wilson:
- Jordan Poyer:
- Geno Stone:
- Nick Scott:
- Andrew Wingard:
- Tony Jefferson:
- Dane Belton:
- Kyle Dugger:
- Jonathan Owens:
2026 NFL Offseason Tracker | Trades, Free-Agency, & Cuts For All Teams was originally published on 1075thefan.com
-
Dr. Melina Abdullah on BLM, Carl Snowden on Civil Rights Silence, & Seasonal Music with Bill Carpenter
-
Nashville Republicans Blame DEI For Winter Storm Power Outages. No, Seriously
-
Baba Lumumba on Self-Ambivalence, Jeff Gallop’s Investigations, & Dr. Robinson on Black America’s Religious Landscape
-
FBI Releases New Video in Search for Savannah Guthrie’s Mother