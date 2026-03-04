Listen Live
Man Dies After Being Struck by MTA Train at Shot Tower Station

Published on March 4, 2026

A man died Tuesday afternoon after being struck by an MTA train and becoming trapped at Baltimore’s Shot Tower Station, Baltimore fire officials said.

The incident happened in the 700 block of East Baltimore Street. Crews responded and were able to quickly free the man, who officials believe was in his 20s or 30s. Despite immediate medical treatment at the scene, he was pronounced dead.

Train service was temporarily suspended while the incident is investigated.

MTA officials said a bus bridge was set up between Lexington Market and Johns Hopkins Hospital to help riders get around the service disruption. Officials warned customers to expect delays.

